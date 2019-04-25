News
Edmond Animal Shelter In Need Of Owners, Foster Parents
Thursday, April 25th 2019, 7:41 AM CDT
Updated:
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The Edmond Animal Shelter is in need of new owners or foster homes.
Staff at the shelter said they have taken in nearly 315 animals this year.
They said they currently have an overload of cats and about 80 dogs. An animal officer at the shelter said 30-40 of those animals are ready to adopt. The others are either strays that they hold on to for a few days, or little ones that have to wait to be spayed.
Staff said pet owners need to make sure they take precautions to protect their pets.
“A lot of these strays that we keep getting in, they have collars but there’s no tag and they aren’t microchipped,” said Animal Officer Hannah Ruth.
“Just having tags or microchip on your animal is so much faster for us to get it back to you,” said Ruth.
Currently, the shelter has over 15 puppies that need foster homes. Otherwise the puppies will sit in kennels at the shelter.
If you foster a puppy, the staff said they may be able to give you priority when they become available for adoption.
The Edmond Animal Shelter is open seven days a week. If you are interested in fostering or adopting you can head to their Facebook page or call their number at 405-216-7615.