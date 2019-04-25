News
1 Arrested Following Overnight Chase In NE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police said one person is in custody following an overnight chase Thursday.
According to officials, police tried to pull the suspect over for a traffic violation near Northeast 19th Street and North Lottie Avenue, when the suspect bailed from his vehicle and ran.
An officer tried to taze the man, but missed.
The suspect eventually surrendered, police said.
Officers said they found drugs inside the suspects car.
