Oklahoma Game Wardens Say Snake Season Is Around The Corner
Wednesday, April 24th 2019, 9:08 PM CDT
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Game Wardens issued a reminder on Wednesday that snake season is right around the corner.
As people start heading out to lakes, campsites, and hiking trails the risk for snake bites goes up. Officials want you to know about the 9-venomous species found in Oklahoma and what to do if you get bit.
You can find more information at the Department Of Wildlife Website