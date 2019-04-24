1 In Custody Following Pursuit That Ended In Edmond
EDMOND, Oklahoma - One suspect is in custody following a bizarre police chase that ended in Edmond.
According to The Village PD, two women met a male family friend at Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City Wednesday evening. The friend offered to pay them for their gas if they would give him a ride.
While driving, the female driver ran a red light and a Village officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, according to police.
The women told police that’s when the male passenger pulled out a gun and told the driver not to stop.
The pursuit began at Western Avenue and Hefner, and reached speeds over 100 mph. At one point, the suspect vehicle clipped a Village police cruiser.
Police said the chase ended near 15th Street and Bryant when the male suspect bailed out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot. Shortly after, officers took him into custody.
According to police, K-9s recovered the gun at the scene.
The two women are still being questioned and told News 9 that they are still shaken by the incident.