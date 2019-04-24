News
WATCH: OCPD Releases Bodycam Video Of Pursuit That Ended In Deadly Crash
OKLAHOMA CITY - In under a minute, Oklahoma City Police officers went from dealing with a traffic stop to a chase that ended in a deadly crash.
Body camera video released Wednesday reveals the moments leading up to the crash.
Friday evening, police say they tried to pull over a stolen truck at Southwest 40th Street and Villa Avenue in Oklahoma City. Investigators said the truck sped off, ran a stop sign four blocks south and hit an SUV.
Tonya Horn, 43, and her daughter Rylee Ewald, 8, were killed in the crash. Horn was ejected from the vehicle.
Two suspects were arrested following the chase, 27-year-old Andrew Munoz and 35-year-old Deanna Alvarez.
Munoz and Alvarez are both charged with two counts of second-degree murder.