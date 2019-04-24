News
OKC Awarded Grant To Help Combat Homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY - Every major city has to deal with homelessness, but each has its on unique strategy to keep people off the streets.
Oklahoma City is now looking for its solution and is also getting help.
The Inasmuch Foundation has awarded OKC with an $100,000 grant to develop a strategy to combat homelessness.
“It’s not just providing emergency shelter for immediate needs but look at how to keep people from becoming homeless in the first place,” says OKC Planning Director Aubrey McDermid.
McDermid believes the study will take around nine months to complete. A task force will be formed as well, to help implement changes.
McDermid is not ruling anything out, including using potential MAPS4 money to help fund new programs.