State House Shelves Bill Allowing Employees To Carry Guns On Municipal Properties
The state House of Representatives is sidelining a bill that would have allowed municipal employees to carry guns onto town or city property.
The bill has been shelved for now.
Lawmakers had too many concerns about a section of the bill that gives cities, towns, villages and even the gun owner immunity from lawsuits if an employee shot someone.
The concern is the language of the bill, which said any personnel who have completed training and while acting in good faith shall be immune from civil and criminal liability for any injury resulting from the carrying of a handgun.
The bill's author is considering some changes to the bill's language, then it could be brought back to the House floor.