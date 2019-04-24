Chronic Wasting Disease Case Confirmed In One Farmed Oklahoma Elk
LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma - An elk from a farmed herd in Lincoln County has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), according to Oklahoma wildlife officials.
According to officials with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, a 2-year-old bull elk died as result of an injury, and was tested through routine surveillance in compliance with the breeding facility's Certified Herd Plan.
CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects the brain of elk, deer and other cervid species, officials said. There are no vaccines or treatment for the disease.
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry (ODAFF) quarantined the farmed breeding facility, and will be testing wild deer in the area for CWD, officials said.
The State Veterninarian has issued a stop-movement order for any crevid transport for 30 days in order to asses the situation, according to wildlife officials.
This is the second case of CWD in Oklahoma. The first case was confirmed in 1998.
Officials said that no health risk to humans or non-cervid livestock has been documented.