The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), has seen a massive shift in leadership in the last month. Former Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and other top officials departed in the same week. Top Trump adviser Stephen Miller, a well-known immigration hardliner, has orchestrated some of the changes in immigration strategy behind the scenes. But the president, asked if Miller will be the new DHS head, said only one person is in charge of immigration — him.