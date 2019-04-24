Oklahoma City Murder Suspect Caught In Arkansas
Authorities say a suspect wanted for murder has been captured in Arkansas.
Officials said officers pulled the suspect over around 11 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, to conduct a traffic stop, due to having a fake license plate and tabs, in the 5500 block of North Smith St in El Dorado, Arkansas.
The suspect told authorities his name was Wali Abdul Qadar, but his American name was Wallace McCoy. After a database search, officers found no return for either name.
The suspect was arrested.
Officers said a search revealed the suspect had drug paraphernalia and K2.
Returned fingerprints positively identified the suspect as Cheo McCoy, who was wanted out of Oklahoma City for a February homicide.
Officials said McCoy is currently being treated at the Medical Center of South Arkansas after reportedly experiencing issues from consuming some form of narcotics during the initial traffic stop.
The Oklahoma City Police Department has been notified.
An extradition date has not yet been determined.