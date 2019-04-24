Gov. Stitt Signs Law Creating Statewide Sexual Assault Kit Tracking System
OKLAHOMA CITY - A new law signed by Governor Kevin Stitt will create a statewide tracking system for sexual assault evidence collection.
The legislation, Senate Bill 967, is designed to help Oklahoma law enforcement investigate sexual assault crimes
SB 967 was authored by Senator Kay Floyd and goes into effect July 1st this year.
According to Floyd prior to this legislation there were several tracking systems for sexual assault cases that weren't all compatible with each other. By adding one statewide tracking system, analysts will be able to cross reference thousands of crimes and DNA samples. Floyd hopes this will help solve more sexual assault cases.
The Bill specifically directs the OSBI to create a statewide electronic tracking system for rape kits, including the nearly 7,000 untested kits found in the 2017 statewide audit.
The tracking system will be able to trace a kit's location and whether it has been processed.
By the beginning of next year, all law enforcement agencies, forensic labs, medical providers and others in the state who have custody of rape kits will be required to participate in the tracking system.