Man In Custody In Tulsa Hit-And-Run That Killed 5-Year-Old Boy
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a person of interest in a hit-and-run that killed a 5-year-old child has turned himself in. Police say Renier Davison has been arrested for felony hit-and-run.
"Davison made a statement to officers in which he admitted to driving the suspect vehicle at the time of this fatality collision," a news update states.
Police said the boy, identified as Caiden Reyes-Ortiz, was riding a rented scooter with his mother, going southbound in the outside northbound lanes of Riverside Drive just north of 31st Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23.
The child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police also say they located the vehicle at the Waterside Apartments believed to be involved in the hit-and-run. The car was missing its front bumper and grill.
Police say his mother did not appear to need hospitalization because of her injuries.
Davison has a suspended driver's license, according to TPD.
A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family with expenses in Caiden's death.