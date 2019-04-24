TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a person of interest in a hit-and-run that killed a 5-year-old child has turned himself in.  Police say Renier Davison has been arrested for felony hit-and-run.

"Davison made a statement to officers in which he admitted to driving the suspect vehicle at the time of this fatality collision," a news update states.

Police said the boy, identified as Caiden Reyes-Ortiz, was riding a rented scooter with his mother, going southbound in the outside northbound lanes of Riverside Drive just north of 31st Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23.

The child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police also say they located the vehicle at the Waterside Apartments believed to be involved in the hit-and-run. The car was missing its front bumper and grill. 

Police say his mother did not appear to need hospitalization because of her injuries. 

Davison has a suspended driver's license, according to TPD.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family with expenses in Caiden's death.

 

 

 

 