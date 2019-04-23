Edmond Teen Writes Motivational Book For Children
EDMOND, Oklahoma - An Edmond middle school student has used his failures on the tennis court to write a motivational book for children.
Kobe Nhin, 14, has played tennis since he was four years old. However, a few years after he started playing competitively at age 10, Nhin grew frustrated when he lost tight matches. Instead of getting mad, Nhin earnestly delved in to five strategies that he and his mother Mary says, have helped him with mental toughness, and have helped him regain his footing on the tennis court.
Those strategies are “remaining calm, confident, motivated, care free, and focused on the tennis court, and in life.”
Nhin’s children’s book is titled “How to Win Wimbledon in Pajamas.” It goes on sale on Amazon May 14, 2019.
“Some kids just get mad and I want them to be calm and confident, and all of those things,” he said.
Nhin’s mother says bullying victims may also find comfort in the book.