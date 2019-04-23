Family Upset After Low Bond Set For Man Accused In Deaths Of Wife, Father
A man wanted on two counts of second-degree murder has posted bail just weeks after U.S. Marshals tracked him down in Oklahoma City.
Jason Lenard is accused of abandoning his new born baby during a crash on New Year's Day that killed his wife and father in Jackson County.
And while he remains in jail for now, his late wife's family believes he could disappear for good if he's released again.
After posting a $500,000 bond in Jackson County instead of being released, Lenard went right back to jail on an outstanding warrant in Comanche County.
He's a career criminal that, Kelly McCoy says, should remain behind bars.
“26 different felony charges. he just got out of the pen the first of last year I believe,” said McCoy, the victim’s sister.
McCoy says even with a long criminal history, her former brother-in-law Lenard has managed to hang on to his freedom, despite being accused of killing her sister and his father.
“I don’t see why he even personally had a bond knowing they got him for two counts of second-degree murder,” said McCoy.
While wanted in Jackson County for second-degree murder, court records show in March 2019, Lenard skipped bail in Comanche County.
And while he was arrested in April, McCoy says her family was prepared for him to run again.
“We had all sat down and we’ve talked about if they did give him a bond and we agreed he would run, if he ran the first time,” said McCoy.
With a $500,000 bond already posted, and with only $100,000 bond keeping him in jail, McCoy fears her sister and niece won't get the justice they deserve.
“If he runs, it's going to be a long time before they find him this time, because he knows he's not going back to the same place,” said McCoy.
McCoy says since her sister's death, each day has been an uphill struggle. It's compounded by thoughts of Lenard walking free.
“I sat and look at pictures of my sister every day and it hurts,” said McCoy.
While Lenard was granted bond, as of Tuesday night, it had not been posted.