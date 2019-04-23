News
OKC Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing Man
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old man Tuesday.
According to the report, Juan Pinion-Estrada was last seen at 2524 Southwest 28th Street around 6:00 p.m. Monday, April 22.
Pinion-Estrada is described as a Hispanic male, standing at 5’5” and weighing 148 pounds. He was last seen wearing a sky-blue shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black hat.
Police are concerned for his whereabouts because he suffers from dementia and requires daily medication.
The department also says in another case that Pinion-Estrada went missing, he was found near Luther possibly heading for Cushing.
If you know of his location, contact your local law enforcement immediately.