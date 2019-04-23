News
Flags Fly At Capitol Honoring Victims of Child Abuse, Neglect
OKLAHOMA CITY - The state legislature on Tuesday signed a joint resolution recognizing April as “Child Abuse Awareness” month.
On the south side of the state Capitol, 63 state flags wave in the breeze under a gray sky, representing the 63 Oklahoma children killed by abuse and neglect in 2017.
Advocates say, the state needs to direct more resources to child abuse prevention.
“When you have 63 children who died in 2017 and nearly 16,000 cases of substantiated cases of child abuse and neglect last year, that’s not enough. We need to be doing more,” said Sherry Fair with Parent Promise.
The number of children killed in Oklahoma has gone up in recent years. Advocates point out, the number rises as the resources are cut.