Del City Police Investigating After 1 Shot During Attempted Robbery
Tuesday, April 23rd 2019, 4:52 PM CDT
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - The Del City Police Department says one person was shot during an attempted robbery outside of a business Tuesday.
According to police, the shooting occurred outside the "Exotic Nail" shop in the 100 block of South Sooner Road, around 4:45 p.m.
Del City PD says the victim has non-life threatening injuries. The name of the victim or a suspect description has not been released at this time.
