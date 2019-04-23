Edmond City Council Approves New Entertainment District Near Downtown
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The Edmond City Council approved a new entertainment district near downtown Monday. The developer is the same one that's behind Oklahoma City's Film Row.
The “Rail Spur District,” as it will be called, will feature four restaurants, including a fine dining restaurant, and a brewery along with some outdoor entertainment space.
“You can get your food, sit outside, have your kids run around, that’s what they really wanted to create,” said Janet Yowell, the Edmond Economic Development Authority Executive Director.
The old Ice House Stables will be converted to a private events center. It’s a national historic site as is the main Ice House Building. So, Yowell says, they both will be eligible for state tax credits.
The City of Edmond will be investing as well, by building a parking lot, improving the alley with landscaping and lighting and building a sidewalk under the railroad bridge to connect to downtown.
“It’s really an industrial area of downtown that’s prime for redevelopment,” said Yowell.
And Yowell believes the new district will also spur more private development in the area.
“Just bringing in uses into downtown that are really going to bring people in and for the city side will create new sales tax,” said Yowell.
She predicts in the next couple years downtown Edmond will be completely different.
There's already a “Rail Yard” development under construction nearby, in the old lumber yard. It will be a food hall concept. They should open this summer.
Yowell says construction on the Rail Spur development can get underway anytime soon and could be open by next spring.