"These are the kinds of videos you're accustomed to seeing of terrorist groups out in the deserts of Afghanistan," Simonson said. "It just makes your heart sink to see human beings, and particularly children, exposed to this kind of a threat."



New Mexico's governor and attorney general denounced the militia last week while the Border Patrol warned them about "interference by civilians in law enforcement matters."



Simonson claims militia members, who often carry badges and dress in camouflage, are breaking laws against kidnapping and impersonating federal agents. But only one has actually been arrested, the group's 69-year-old commander Larry Hopkins, who also uses the alias Johnny Horton Jr.