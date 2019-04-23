"The politics have fundamentally changed," Ambler said. "You've got a remarkable level of cohesion in terms of candidates' commitment to addressing gun violence ... It's become a threshold, litmus-test issue for Democrats."

Gun restriction legislation has been elusive on Capitol Hill. Mass shootings in Sandy Hook, Las Vegas and Parkland, Florida, have failed to spur successful congressional action on even modest proposals. Any attempt to use executive action to restrict access to firearms would face vigorous legal opposition from guns rights groups like the National Rifle Association.

A CBS News poll taken in February, one year after the Parkland shooting, found 64 percent of Americans are frustrated by the political debate over gun policy, and 75 percent said it was unlikely that Mr. Trump and Congress would make significant changes to gun policy by the end of the year.

The survey also found that 56 percent of Americans think laws covering gun sales should be more strict, while 13 percent said they should be less strict and 31 percent said they should be kept as they are. The survey found a partisan split, with 84 percent of Democrats calling for stricter measures and only 31 percent of Republicans advocating for tougher laws. But 51 percent of independents say gun laws should be stricter.

But as a voting issue, gun policy isn't typically a top driver among voters. In 2018, 60 percent of voters favored stricter gun measures, according to CBS News exit polling. But only 10 percent of voters said it was a top issue. Health care, immigration and the economy outweighed gun policy as voters' top issues in the 2018 midterms.