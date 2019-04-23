News
Police Identify Woman Found Shot To Death In Elk City
Tuesday, April 23rd 2019, 9:07 AM CDT
ELK CITY, Oklahoma - Authorities have identified the woman police say was found shot to death Sunday in Elk City.
According to the Elk City police chief the victim has been identified as 46-year-old Monique Stephen Smith.
Officers responded to a shooting outside of an apartment complex, near West 1st St. and North State Ave., where they found Smith.
Authorities arrested Gregory Killough as a person of interest connected to the crime.
The investigation is ongoing.