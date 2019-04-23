OKC Festival Of The Art To Begin Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City's 53rd annual Festival of the Arts is scheduled to start Tuesday.
The event promises to be six days of Spring fun in Bicentennial Park all put together by the OKC Arts Council
The festival has been part of OKC culture since 1967.
More than 750 thousand people are expected to attend this year's event showcasing 144 various artists.
OKC Arts Council Co Chair Randy Lewis says, “That’s everything from 2D, sculpture, watercolors, pottery, jewelry something for everyone really and 26 food vendors.”
Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There are several options to get to the festival including the Streetcar. If you drive, parking will be available in the Arts District Garage located just south of City Hall, as well as the lot located at 444 West Reno.
A Backstage Limo shuttle will pick up passengers at the parking lot every fifteen minutes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily during the festival.
There is also limited street parking located around the perimeter of the event.
For a full list of vendors and performers click here.