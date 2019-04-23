5 Person Accrediting Agency Confused, Worried About Agency's Future
OKLAHOMA CITY - The state's accrediting agency is on the brink of being shut down. Now they said it's up to the Governor to designate the group once again.
The agency is made up of just five people. Together they approve programs so veterans can use benefits at various schools or with employers through training programs.
Their motto is all about protecting the GI bill.
The agency's executive director, Gina Wekke said they don't get any money from the state just federal funding.
Wekke said the legislation to redesignate their agency failed to pass through and now the Governor is the only one that could prevent them from shutting down.
The agency is now preparing to "sunset", or cease to exist, as soon as July 1. They said if that happens there would be a gap in the services they provide to thousands across the state.
“Please consider designating the Oklahoma Accrediting Agency as is, or with anything he woule like to change about it and redesignate us in an executive order before it's too late," Wekke pleaded.
News 9 did reach out to the Governor's office with the agency's concerns. Here was their response.
"The governor's team is currently working on a solution with the Legislature around this issue.We are happy to let you know when we have more updates."
The state's accrediting agency does have a board meeting Tuesday to discuss other deadlines. The meeting is open to the public. Fore more information on the meeting, click here.
Click here to see a petition started by the agency