Central, SW Okla. Under Flood Watch
OKLAHOMA CITY - Central and southwestern Oklahoma are under a flood watch until Tuesday afternoon.
There are flash flood warnings in southwest Oklahoma, where they’ve picked up three to five inches of rain.
Scattered showers and storms will continue in the OKC metro through mid-morning.
Heavy rain could lead to ponding on the roadways and a slow morning commute.
More rain expected in portions of Oklahoma Tuesday night.
Stay with News 9, we’ll keep you advised.