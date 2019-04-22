News
Kingfisher Police Searching For Missing Teen
KINGFISHER, Oklahoma - The Kingfisher Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.
According to police, Malachi Stewart, who at this time is considered to be a possible runaway, was last seen in the Shaw Park area around 4 p.m. Monday, April 22.
Police say Stewart is described as a white male, standing at 6-feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a dark-blue T-shirt, black Jordan tennis shoes and a dark cap with a gray flat bill.
If you know of his whereabouts, you're asked to call the police department at 405-375-4311 or your local law enforcement.