Woman Accused Of Killing Teen, Critically Injuring Infant In Suspected DUI Crash
OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro family's Easter weekend turned tragic when a suspected drunk driver crashed Saturday afternoon, near Southeast 74th Street and Westminster Road.
Five passengers inside 36-year-old Sheena Clemons’s car were injured, and her 13-year-old cousin died at scene.
Debris from the crash and the car Clemons was driving remained on the side of the road.
Clemons was driving west on Southeast 74th Street, when police said she failed to stop at the stop sign and was hit by a car traveling south on Westminster Road.
“They did not have a stop sign,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “They had the right of way. It was a two-way stop.”
Clemons’s car flipped and ejected her 13-year-old cousin from the backseat. Police said the teen died at the scene from head injuries.
Clemons, her boyfriend, her 4-month-old infant and three other children were injured and taken a metro hospital. Police said the baby was not restrained in the car at the time of the accident.
“The infant and a 9-year-old remained in the hospital overnight,” said MSgt. Knight. “I don’t know their conditions right now.”
According to the arrest affidavit, responding officers could smell a very heavy odor of alcohol on Clemons’s breath, and open containers of an alcoholic beverage were found in the car.
“And she did exhibit signs of being under the influence of alcohol,” said MSgt. Knight.
Police said she refused a DUI test at the scene, but her blood was taken for testing at the hospital. Clemons was later booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
“She was booked in on a number of charges, including DUI and driving under the influence causing a fatality collision,” MSgt. Knight.
Clemons also faces a complaint of first-degree manslaughter and one count of child endangerment by DUI. Police said she was also driving with a suspended license.