Case Of Moore Teens Recorded Throwing Beer Bottles, Rocks At Cars Remains At Standstill
OKLAHOMA CITY - You may remember the video of a group of Moore teenagers throwing rocks and beer bottles at cars. That was five months ago, but News 9 has learned those teens still haven't been charged with a crime.
Back in November, after the crime, Oklahoma City police said they had identified those teenagers. But the case still hasn't been turned over to the district attorney.
“After so long it gets frustrating,” said Gene Stafford, the video shows the teens hitting his pickup truck with a large rock.
“It was just smashed, cracked all to pieces,” he told News 9 back in November.
Stafford says police came by, took a report, but he hasn't heard anything since.
“Not a word,” said Stafford.
The truck had a dent in the hood and roof, and broken windshield. It's fixed now. It cost his insurance company around $3,000. Stafford says they couldn't get any answers either, and they eventually closed the case. And he's now stuck with deductible.
“Cost me a thousand bucks, and I don’t make very much and that almost used all of it,” said Stafford.
He said one of the teens along with his dad, did come by his house.
“He apologized, this and that, but that’s as far as it went,” said Stafford.
But no one has been able to get a hold of them since.
Still, even though the amount of damage would result in a felony, Stafford says he's not looking for a harsh punishment, but he would like restitution.
“I don’t think it’s anything required to go to jail over, but I do think they ought to pay for it,” he said.
Oklahoma City police said the case is still pending, but it should be presented to the district attorney in the near future.