OKLAHOMA CITY - The City of Oklahoma City wants to help you get a jump start on spring cleaning.

Water and trash customers can bring their old furniture appliances, landscape waste and other trash to one of the four landfills in Oklahoma City from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 4.

Participating landfills:

According to the press release, each household can drop off one load of household waste using a passenger vehicle. Trailers up to 16 feet long are allowed. Commercial waste haulers are not allowed.  

Participating customers must present an original, current Oklahoma City water or trash bill, or a copy of an e-bill, as proof of residency.

Call Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833 or visit okc.gov/water for details.