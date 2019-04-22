News
Oklahoma City To Offer Free Landfill Day To Customers
OKLAHOMA CITY - The City of Oklahoma City wants to help you get a jump start on spring cleaning.
Water and trash customers can bring their old furniture appliances, landscape waste and other trash to one of the four landfills in Oklahoma City from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 4.
Participating landfills:
- East Oak Landfill – 3201 Mosley Road (South side of NE 36th Street east of Sooner Road)
- Southeast Landfill – 7001 S Bryant Ave.
- Oklahoma City Landfill – 7600 SW 15th Street
- Northeast Landfill – 2601 N Midwest Blvd. in Spencer (construction and demolition materials only)
According to the press release, each household can drop off one load of household waste using a passenger vehicle. Trailers up to 16 feet long are allowed. Commercial waste haulers are not allowed.
Participating customers must present an original, current Oklahoma City water or trash bill, or a copy of an e-bill, as proof of residency.
Call Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833 or visit okc.gov/water for details.