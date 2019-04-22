News
Suspect In Custody After Short Pursuit In SW OKC
Monday, April 22nd 2019, 3:57 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - A suspect is in custody following a short pursuit in Southwest Oklahoma City.
According to reports, the pursuit started in the area of Southwest 34th Street and May Avenue. It ended shortly after, in the area of Southwest 31st Street and Miller.
At this time, it is unclear how the pursuit began, and the suspect's name has not been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.