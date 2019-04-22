Tulsa firefighters rescued a man from inside the chimney of a Tulsa auto business near 31st and Highway 169 Monday morning. The man is suspected of trying to steal from Durango Auto Center at 10661 East 31st Street, according to Tulsa Police.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 9 a.m. Monday, April 22. They said the business owner got to work and heard the man moaning.

"The crews lowered a pully system down and put a ladder belt around him," said Tulsa Fire Public Information Officer Andy Little.

"They were about to start dismantling the chimney because they weren't having luck moving him up. He was cooperative and shifted his body to where he could get back up."

Surveillance video showed the man on the roof just after midnight, according to TFD. He was in the chimney until firefighters got him out around 10 a.m.

He had no serious injuries, according to police. We are waiting to hear what charges he could face.