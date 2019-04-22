News
Showers, Storm Chances Go Up As Cold Front Moves In
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City is under an Areal Flood Watch with heavy rain returning to the forecast.
Storms will fire along the cold front early Monday evening evening. They will be isolated.
Portions of Oklahoma could see a quick one to three inches of rain Monday night.
As the evening rolls along, storms will become more widespread in southwest Oklahoma. These will spread to the northeast overnight.
Threats with the stronger storms will be winds to 65 mph, quarter size hail, and localized flooding.
Trackers will be out in the evening and night.
The tornado threat is very low!
