Emaciated Dog Found In Oklahoma City Dumpster
OKLAHOMA CITY - An emaciated dog found in an Oklahoma City dumpster is getting a second chance at life, thanks to his rescuer.
Heather Hernandez runs Mutt Misfits Animal Rescue Society, fostering and caring for dogs with special needs.
“I've cried over this dog that I’ve only known for not even 24 hours,” Hernandez said of the dog she’s caring for, named Ralph.
Hernandez said she has seen animals in all sorts of horrific conditions but said nothing has affected her quite like this.
“This is by far the most heartbreaking case. When you see a picture of him it's awful, but when you see in person it's heartbreaking and its gut-wrenching,” Hernandez said.
According to the Mutt Misfits Facebook page, Ralph was found emaciated and mangy in a dumpster over the weekend.
“Someone had allowed him to get to where he is right now. They wrapped him in gauze and threw him in a dumpster in an apartment complex,” Hernandez said.
The dog was first brought to an Oklahoma City shelter, then to Hernandez, who went to work right away to nurse Ralph back to health.
Although he's bony, bare and broken, Ralph has a sweet and gentle demeanor, according to Hernandez.
“There’s still some life in there. He’s got fight. He's got will,” Hernandez said.
After he’s finished recovering, Ralph will be available for adoption.
“I think he's going to make someone an amazing pet,” Hernandez said.
Information on how to help Ralph can be found on the Mutt Misfits Facebook page or website.