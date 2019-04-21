News
Police: Family Dispute Leads To Teen Being Shot In Southeast Oklahoma City
Sunday, April 21st 2019, 9:04 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police officers said a 16-year-old was shot Sunday in Southeast Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, a family feud led up to the shooting.
Police responded to a reported drive-by shooting just before 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of SE 48th St.
Officers said several shots were fired, and the victim was shot in the knee after being hit by a stray bullet. The teenager was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
Officials said they have one suspect in custody.