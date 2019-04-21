In the report, Mueller said he considered bringing charges over the Trump Tower meeting but ultimately did not obtain admissible evidence that the campaign officials knew the actions were illegal.

"On the facts here, the government would unlikely be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the June 9 meeting participants had general knowledge that their conduct was unlawful," the report stated. "The investigation has not developed evidence that the participants in the meeting were familiar with the foreign-contribution ban or the application of federal law to the relevant factual context."

Giuliani spoke on CNN's "State of the Union," ″Fox News Sunday" and NBC's "Meet the Press." Nadler also was on NBC.