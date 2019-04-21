Oklahoma City Woman Going To Court For Deceased Mother’s Stolen Wedding Ring
A retired Oklahoma City Police Detective has an important court date coming up this week.
Trela Wishon’s mother Geraldine Whitaker was a patient at Accel at Cyrstal Park Nursing Home last November.
Wishon says her mother was drugged by an employee, who she believes then stole Whitaker’s 63-year-old wedding ring. She says her mother had the ring appraised several years ago, and it’s worth more than $25,000.
Accel at Crystal Lake Nurse’s Aide Shamira Williams was charged in February for false declaration to a pawn broker.
Court documents say Williams sold the ring ensemble to Cash America Pawn at NW 23rd and Classen for $475 dollars, a week after the ring disappeared.
A manager at that pawn shop tipped off police.
Wishon’s mother’s ring still sits in the Oklahoma City Police Department’s property room.
“Now I have to go to court to represent my mom,” said Wishon Sunday afternoon. “To tell them these rings belong to our family. And this will probably happen this week. But there may be some problems with it, now that my mom’s dead.”
Wishon says Shamira Williams has fled to her hometown of Los Angeles, California.