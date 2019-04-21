News
Governor's OU Board Of Regents Nominee Draws Concern From Some State Senators
Oklahoma City, OK - State Senators are expressing concern over Gov. Stitt's new OU Board of Regents nominee.
Gary Pierson is the President and CEO of The Oklahoma Publishing Company. Gov. Stitt nominated Pierson to replace the late Bill Burgess. But Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat says he is skeptical because of Pierson's involvement with Step Up Oklahoma a coalition that supported government reform measures last year.
He went on to say the confirmation "wouldn't be a cakewalk."