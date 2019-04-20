2 Suspects, 2 Victims Identified In Fatal Pursuit, Crash In SW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police have identified the victims and suspects in Friday night’s tragic crash.
Investigators said Tonya Horn and her 8-year-old daughter, Rylee Ewald died at the scene.
A school official confirmed Ewald was a student at Ranchwood Elementary School in Yukon.
Police said multiple crimes led up to this tragedy.
Friday evening, police said they tried to pull over a stolen truck at Southwest 40th Street and Villa Avenue.
Investigators said the truck sped off, running a stop sign four blocks south, hitting an SUV.
Horn, Ewald and one other person were in the SUV. The third person made it to the hospital alive, and is reportedly in serious condition.
The suspects were identified by police as Andrew Munoz and Deanna Alvarez.
Police said Munoz was driving and Alvarez was his passenger.
According to investigators, methamphetamine and guns were found in their vehicle after the crash.
Munoz and Alvarez have been arrested on numerous complaints including second degree murder and firearm charges.