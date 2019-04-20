Oklahoma Authorities Searching For Fugitive Who Escaped In 2014
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says authorities are still on the hunt for a fugitive, who walked away from an OKC correction center in 2014.
According to ODOC, 43-year-old Francisco Paez walked away from Clara Waters Community Corrections Center on November 17, 2014.
Paez, who is also known as “Poncho Paez, Pedro R. Pancho, and Pedro R. Poncho,” is described as a Hispanic male, standing at 5’6” and weighing about 189 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
ODOC says Paez is considered to be armed and dangerous. Before his escape, Paez was serving time for distribution and possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute out of Oklahoma County.
Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call the escapee hotline at 405-425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.