Woman Pleads Guilty, Sentenced In Moore Deadly Hit-And-Run
A woman will spend the next 20 years in prison for killing a Moore man in 2017.
Tessa Morgan pleaded guilty to running over the victim, who was on a tricycle.
The crash took place on a very busy road lined with dozens of businesses. Redacted video shows Morgan's truck before and after the crash.
Surveillance video captured Charles Shatswell's last moments. He's seen pedaling down a street just ten minutes before he was killed.
“He had reflectors and flashing lights all over the tricycle. The witness was traveling westbound, noticed the tricycle before it was hit and then saw him get hit,” said Moore Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis.
According to police, Morgan was behind the wheel of a white pickup when she struck Shatswell and continued to drive.
Former president of The Oklahoma Bicycle Society Bill Elliott has been riding for nearly 42 years. He says what happened to Shatswell is something he and fellow riders know could happen to them.
“I’ve been hit by a car and many cyclists have had close calls,” said Elliot.
Elliot says that's why he takes every safety precaution when riding. In addition to a helmet, he wears bright clothing, keeps lights mounted to his bike along with a bell.
“Your little 35-pound bike up against a 4,000-pound steel car, the car is going to win every time,” said Elliot.
And while Shatswell, an avid cyclist, took those precautions, they didn’t prevent his death.
Elliot says at the end of the day, there's only so much a rider can do, and the rest is left up to the motorists who share the road.
“I would say slow down, give us some room, the state law says you have to give us three feet on each edge,” said Elliot.
Morgan turned herself in nearly 24 hours after the accident. She was driving with a suspended license.