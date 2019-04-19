WEATHERFORD, Oklahoma - Police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.  

Weatherford police officers were called to Jiffy Trip Gas Station located at 1115 North Washington Street at approximately 3:07 a.m. Friday. 

Police say a man walked into the store, pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk and demanded money. 

The suspect got away with $90 and left the store southbound. 

No shots were fired in the incident. 

The suspect is being described as a white man approximately 6'2", 170 lbs., left-handed, with bushy eyebrows. 

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect wearing black jogging pants and hoodie. 

Weatherford Police Chief Louis Flowers tells News 9 the suspect was wearing a towel around his neck, possibly to cover a tattoo. 

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the clerk," said Flowers. "You're working a night shift at 3 a.m. and there isn't much traffic, a lot of people don't realize how much it affects that employee for the rest of her life." 

It is believed that the suspect left the scene in a charcoal or dark-colored four-door sedan. 

If you have any information, you are asked to give Weatherford Police a call at 580-772-7791. 