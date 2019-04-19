A staff member at an Oklahoma City elementary school was bitten by at least one loose dog, officials said.

The incident happened about 9:45 a.m. Friday at Eugene Field Elementary, 1515 N Klein Avenue. 

Two dogs were reportedly loose at the school and a staff member was bitten on the calf. 

The staff member's injuries are non-life-threatening. No one else was injured.

Both dogs have been detained by Oklahoma City Animal Control. 

