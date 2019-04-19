News
Staff Member Bitten By Dog At OKC Elementary School
A staff member at an Oklahoma City elementary school was bitten by at least one loose dog, officials said.
The incident happened about 9:45 a.m. Friday at Eugene Field Elementary, 1515 N Klein Avenue.
Two dogs were reportedly loose at the school and a staff member was bitten on the calf.
The staff member's injuries are non-life-threatening. No one else was injured.
Both dogs have been detained by Oklahoma City Animal Control.
