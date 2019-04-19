Still, Nadler was cautious — as other top Democrats like House Leader Steny Hoyer have been in the last 24 hours — on the topic of impeachment. Nadler said he's cautious about the possibility of impeachment because, in his mind, moving forward with impeachment proceedings requires three things — belief that one can prove impeachable offenses; believe that those impeachable offenses are serious; and a belief that evidence for impeachment is so strong before any proceedings begin that even many of the president's supporters would agree.