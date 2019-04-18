Streetcars Offering Free Rides On Every 3rd Friday As Ridership Soars
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City streetcar ridership climbed 62 percent in March, according to the City.
When EMBARK’s $131 million streetcar system started up, free rides were offered from December 14, 2018 through January 2019.
EMBARK Spokesman Michael Scroggins says cold weather is a big reason ridership numbers tailed off in February. However, he says ridership rebounded in March by about 13,000 trips.
Also, every third Friday of every month, riders of OKC Streetcars will ride for free. That means people can attend Friday mornings’ 24th anniversary “Remembrance Ceremony” by riding streetcars there for free. And they can also take streetcars free of charge, to Friday night’s Thunder playoff game.
Kari Thomas is from Bethany. Thursday, she rode streetcars downtown for the first time.
“It’s very well thought out. There’s a lot of smart people in Oklahoma City,” she said.