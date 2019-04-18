DEL CITY, Oklahoma - The Del City Police Department says officers are investigating following a drive-by shooting. 

According to the Del City PD, the shooting occurred at the Oakridge Village Apartments, located at 3340 South Bryant. 

Upon arrival, officers located one female victim who was grazed by a bullet. 

Del City PD says at this time, there's no description of a suspect. 

