Bill To Add Cameras To School Buses Heads To Governor's Desk
A bill aimed at reducing accidents near stopped school buses is on it's way to the governor's desk.
House Bill 1926 would outfit school buses with cameras, and when cars blow past stopped school buses, new video evidence could lead to a ticket.
"Any day of the week that school is in session, an average of 1,600 people will go through red school bus lights in the state of Oklahoma on any given school day. That's 83,000 nationwide," said Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee.
And that's a problem. This could be the solution.
Cameras would be set up to capture motorists passing stopped school buses, shooting video of the car, license plate and driver.
That citation could lead to a $100 fine. Seventy-five percent of the money raised from those fines would go towards putting more cameras on more school buses.
If the governor approves it, House Bill 1926 will go into effect in November.