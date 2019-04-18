Residents Express Frustration After Tornado Sirens Didn’t Sound In Ellis County
ELLIS COUNTY, Oklahoma - News 9 Storm Tracker, Marty Logan, was tracking a tornado live on the air Wednesday.
And Thursday, News 9 learned that tornado northwest of Shattuck has officially been rated an EF1.
Logan captured the evolvement of the tornado in Ellis County, and the damage left in its wake.
He talked with residents in the area whose houses suffered from the storms.
Severe damage was done to two homes a few miles outside of town.
People in the area have been commenting on social media, expressing their frustration, claiming the sirens did not sound in Shattuck. News 9 talked with Ellis County Emergency Management, and they explained why that decision was made.
“We sent spotters in to Texas to follow the storm into Ellis County. And we had, I think there was 15 spotters, something like that, scattered out,” Ellis County Emergency Management Director, Russell Miller said.
Officials also say the sirens didn’t sound, because they didn't see any tornadoes or rotations headed toward Shattuck at any time Wednesday, and say the citizens were never in any danger at any time.
The county wants to remind people that if you're going to go to a cellar, you need to go ahead of the sirens.
“When the siren goes off, that means take immediate cover. Don’t go get in the car and go somewhere,” Miller said.