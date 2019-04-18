1 Arrested After Stolen Classic Car Found Stripped, Destroyed In SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A suspected car thief is behind bars, accused of being involved in the theft of a 1964 Chevy Bel Air.
Oklahoma City police arrested Kenneth Smith, 30, on Wednesday after watching security video at the metro storage business where the car was stolen.
Investigators recently found Lombardo Mendoza’s classic Chevy destroyed and abandoned in a field in southeast Oklahoma City.
Mendoza spent years and thousands of dollars restoring the car.
“It’s unique,” said Mendoza. “I haven’t seen another car like it anywhere in the city.”
All that is left of the car now is the frame and wheels. Investigators said the thieves removed everything of value and then ripped up the seat covers, busted out windows and sprayed painted the once baby blue car, black.
“They don’t care,” said Mendoza. “All they care about is either drugs or money.”
The detectives first identified Smith as one of the suspects. According to an arrest affidavit, Smith punched in the code at the front gate of a storage business that allowed two women to drive onto the property in a Dodge Durango. The facility's security video also showed them leaving with the classic Chevy.
“They’re actually hauling it out with a strap,” said Mendoza. “You can see the same guy with a black shirt inside the car. He’s driving the steering wheel while the two females are hauling the car in the Durango.”
Mendoza said the thieves also stole his dream of passing the car down to his two sons.
“It means a lot,” said Mendoza. “So, it’s very personal.”
Police are now searching for the women involved in the theft of the car.