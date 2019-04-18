News
WATCH: Driver Hydroplanes, Nearly Hits OHP Trooper
Thursday, April 18th 2019, 4:03 PM CDT
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released dashcam video of a dangerous accident.
They say a trooper was almost hit by a car along the Muskogee Turnpike on Saturday. According to OHP, the trooper pulled over to work a wreck when another driver hydroplaned almost side-swiped the trooper's car.
Thankfully, the teen driver was not hurt. The trooper gave them a warning for driving too fast.
