Man Arrested In Connection With Strother Elementary Arson
Holdenville police officers arrested a man in connection with the arson at Strother Elementary School Thursday.
According to police, 45-year-old Phillip Dunson was arrested during a traffic stop.
Dunson is accused of breaking Strother Elementary School, pouring gasoline in a hallway and several classrooms, and then setting a fire in the early hours of Monday, April 15.
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, tips began pouring in after the surveillance video of the crime was released to the public Tuesday.
Officials said Dunson stopped by the Seminole Fire Department to report the fire he allegedly set.
A woman who contacted Seminole County deputies said she had an incident with Dunson the next day following the arson.
"She described the individual, his vehicle and even his tag number," said Deputy Thom Wood from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. "After further investigation and interviews in her neighborhood, we located some people that saw in the incident that happened between her and this individual. They actually knew who the guy was and where he lived."
Shortly following, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for Dunson's arrest.
Woods said Dunson has no connection to the Strother school district and believes the crime was random.
"It's a pretty bad deal," said Wood. "The community considered it more or less a terrorist attack, because that is just something that does not happen in rural Oklahoma."
The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office thanks the community for the numerous tips it received.
"If it had not been for the people trying to help us, it may have taken a lot longer," said Wood.
Feelings of relief filled the halls of Strother Public Schools Thursday.
"To hear that news first thing this morning just made it such a more joyous day," said Kolby Johnson, Strother Public School Superintendent. "Everyone is very excited that the sheriff's department was able to apprehend the suspect and did it in such a timely fashion."
Restoration crews have been working around the clock inside the elementary school since the crime.
"They're focus right now is our cafeteria area. They're trying to get us up and running for Monday to be able to reserve lunch in there," said Johnson. "They're cleaning, sanitizing, and getting all the stuff that has been damaged by smoke and torn up by the fire out of there."
The district's gym has been transformed into a temporary cafeteria. Elementary students have since taken classes inside the district's middle school.
For school district officials, an arrest is one step closer to answers.
"We would still like to know why us?" said Johnson. "We are a rural school off in a remote location, it is hard for us to understand why someone would choose our school."
Following his arraignment, a judge set Dunson's bond at $1 million.
Johnson says Strother Public Schools has received an outpouring of support following the fire.
Anyone that wishes to donate can contact the district at 405-382-0982.