Teen Shaken As Infant Dies; Father Now Charged With Homicide
PITTSBURGH - A Pennsylvania man has turned himself in to face a criminal homicide charge after the death of a teenage daughter he injured when she was an infant.
Authorities say 37-year-old Ariden Jackson surrendered around noon Thursday to Allegheny County detectives. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney to speak for him.
Jackson, then 23, said he had been trying to feed the child as his wife napped, and “stated he was frustrated, angry and unfortunately took it out” on the girl, according to the complaint.
Doctors at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh at the time called the injuries life-threatening and “likely to cause long-term developmental disability,” according to the criminal complaint.
Jackson pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and child and reckless endangerment and was sentenced to five to 10 years, court documents indicate. He was released in 2016 after serving 10 years, a spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Police say that the now-13-year-old girl died in February of “complications of a seizure disorder resulting from remote abusive head trauma.” The death was ruled homicide.